Two abducted in separate incidents

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons including a teenage girl were abducted on Tuesday in two different incidents in the limits of Taxila, Wah Saddar Police station.

According to the police spokesperson, Farrukh Bibi has reported to Police that her 18-year-old daughter was abducted when she was going to collage by Naqqash along with three others including a woman.

Separately, Shahida Bibi has reported to police that his son was abducted by Zeeshan and shifted him to an unknown location.

Police registered separate abduction cases and further investigation was underway.