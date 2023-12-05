Open Menu

Two Abducted In Separate Incidents In Wah Saddar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Two abducted in separate incidents in Wah Saddar

Two persons including a 13-year-old girl were abducted in two separate incidents in Wah Saddar area on Tuesday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two persons including a 13-year-old girl were abducted in two separate incidents in Wah Saddar area on Tuesday.

According to Police, Saeed Ali Shah lodged a complaint in the police station that five persons including a woman had abducted his daughter and taken her away to an unknown location.

In another incident, Pervaiz Masih reported to police that his 53-year-old brother Ehsan Masih had gone out for work but had not returned, with the suspicion that he had been abducted by unknown persons. Wah Saddar Police have registered two cases and launched a search to recover the abducted persons.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

14 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in powe ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for DISCOs

14 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black ..

Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black marketing urea: SAB

20 minutes ago
 DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicine ..

DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicines

20 minutes ago
 Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

20 minutes ago
Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on h ..

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary t ..

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information department to organize wom ..

Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

32 minutes ago
 China speeds up development of 6G technology

China speeds up development of 6G technology

27 minutes ago
 Authorities urged to take stern action against kil ..

Authorities urged to take stern action against killers of PEC Assistant Registra ..

27 minutes ago
 ECP to have full security for holding next electio ..

ECP to have full security for holding next elections in peaceful environment: Bu ..

27 minutes ago
 Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denma ..

Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denmark

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan