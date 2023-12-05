Two abducted in separate incidents in Wah Saddar

Two persons including a 13-year-old girl were abducted in two separate incidents in Wah Saddar area on Tuesday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two persons including a 13-year-old girl were abducted in two separate incidents in Wah Saddar area on Tuesday.

According to Police, Saeed Ali Shah lodged a complaint in the police station that five persons including a woman had abducted his daughter and taken her away to an unknown location.

In another incident, Pervaiz Masih reported to police that his 53-year-old brother Ehsan Masih had gone out for work but had not returned, with the suspicion that he had been abducted by unknown persons. Wah Saddar Police have registered two cases and launched a search to recover the abducted persons.

APP/ajq/378