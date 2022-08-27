UrduPoint.com

Two Abducted Line Superintendents MEPCO Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Two abducted line superintendents MEPCO recovered

Two abducted line superintendents of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Sadiqabad division were recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Two abducted line superintendents of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Sadiqabad division were recovered.

Kot Sabzal and Bhong police stations conducted joint operation and recovered Line Superintendents Iftikhar Ali Shah and Nadeem Jamal of MEPCO Rahimabad division.

Superintending Engineer Rahim Yar Khan Circle Malik Muhammad Yusuf met with SP Rahim Yar Khan Dost Muhammad Khoso and thanked for the recovery of the line superintendents.

It's pertinent to mention here that Line Superintendents Iftikhar Ali Shah and Nadeem Jamal were abducted on their way home from duty on the night of August 17, upon which Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana expressed concern and directed officials to immediately contact with police authorities.

