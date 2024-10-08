Open Menu

Two Abducted Persons Recovered, 3 Kidnappers Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM

The police on Tuesday recovered two teenage persons among them a girl who were abducted in two separate incidents in the district, a police spokesman said

He said a teenage daughter of Bashrat Ali Khan who is student of local private college was going to college when Danish Zaheer along with two other persons among them a woman has abducted her.

The police recovered the girl safely and two of three abductors among them main suspect were netted.

Separately, the police recovered a grade 9 student who was allegedly abducted by a notorious man of the area in Kot Dadu in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

A son of Zagahim Abbass named Touheed Raza was abducted by Niaz Ali from village. Later police traced the abducted student and arrested the nominated accused.

