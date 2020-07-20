Two abducted women got freed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Derawar police have got two abducted women freed who were allegedly kidnapped from their house in Cholistan area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Bushra Bibi, the mother of two women lodged her complaint with PS Derawar that her two daughters had been kidnapped by armed men from her house.

The police traced out the whereabouts of the women and conducted raid at a house. The police successfully got the two women freed.

Further probe was underway.