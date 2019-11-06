UrduPoint.com
Two Abductees Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:08 PM

Two abductees recovered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman abducted earlier were recovered by local police here on Wednesday.

The abductees Mohammad Rafique and Shaheena Bibi were working in fields in Kundai area,tehsil Alipur on October 5 when unidentified men kidnapped them over old enmity,said Kundai police team.

On the direction of DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar two special teams of Elite Force alongwith the concerned police recovered the abducted persons.

Following successful recovery,DPO announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for the police team.

More Stories From Pakistan

