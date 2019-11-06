Two abductees recovered in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a woman abducted earlier were recovered by local police here on Wednesday

The abductees Mohammad Rafique and Shaheena Bibi were working in fields in Kundai area,tehsil Alipur on October 5 when unidentified men kidnapped them over old enmity,said Kundai police team.

On the direction of DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar two special teams of Elite Force alongwith the concerned police recovered the abducted persons.

Following successful recovery,DPO announced cash prize and appreciation certificates for the police team.