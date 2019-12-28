UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Absconders Among 37 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:02 PM

Two absconders among 37 suspects arrested in Karachi

The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested two absconders among 37 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested two absconders among 37 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered nine pistols, 28 rounds, 6.

145 kilograms Charras, 14 mobile phones, Rs 23,630 cash and seized two motorcycles on non-availability of registration documents, said a spokesman to the Deputy Inspector General West on Saturday.

The police also recovered 20 kilograms betelnuts, 25 kilograms tobacco and different types of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) from the suspects.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong police arrest 15 in fresh shopping mall ..

40 seconds ago

Czech leader slams Russia's 'insolence' over 1968

43 seconds ago

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Students, teachers hold Kashmir solidarity rally i ..

3 minutes ago

'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' a game-changer pro ..

3 minutes ago

Electric wheelchair manufacturing plant to be set ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.