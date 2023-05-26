Two absconders among 7 held, over 2 kg drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested seven accused including two absconders and recovered over two kilograms of drugs from their possession during different actions on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani issued instructions to all the SHOs for taking all possible measures against anti-social elements.

Following these instructions, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan arrested absconder Inayat Ullah son of Atta Ullah resident of Beli-wala and also recovered 985 gram hashish from him. The Paharpur police also arrested absconder Haroon son of Nemat Ullah resident of Lar who was wanted to police in different cases.

In another action within the limits of the same police station, accused Ehsan son of Aslam resident of Korai was arrested while 775 gram hashish was also recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a team of Cantt police Station led by its SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Mulazim Hussain alias Munna son of Haji Bahadur resident of Bast Dhappan-wali and recovered 231 gram heroin from him. Accused Habib ur Rehman son of Gul Baran resident of Kirri Shamozai was arrested with 152 gram heroin, accused Muhammad Ahsan son of Ashiq resident of Basti Ghayan-wali was arrested with 45 gram Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.