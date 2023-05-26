UrduPoint.com

Two Absconders Among 7 Held, Over 2 Kg Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two absconders among 7 held, over 2 kg drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested seven accused including two absconders and recovered over two kilograms of drugs from their possession during different actions on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani issued instructions to all the SHOs for taking all possible measures against anti-social elements.

Following these instructions, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan arrested absconder Inayat Ullah son of Atta Ullah resident of Beli-wala and also recovered 985 gram hashish from him. The Paharpur police also arrested absconder Haroon son of Nemat Ullah resident of Lar who was wanted to police in different cases.

In another action within the limits of the same police station, accused Ehsan son of Aslam resident of Korai was arrested while 775 gram hashish was also recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a team of Cantt police Station led by its SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Mulazim Hussain alias Munna son of Haji Bahadur resident of Bast Dhappan-wali and recovered 231 gram heroin from him. Accused Habib ur Rehman son of Gul Baran resident of Kirri Shamozai was arrested with 152 gram heroin, accused Muhammad Ahsan son of Ashiq resident of Basti Ghayan-wali was arrested with 45 gram Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Same All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

6 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

36 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

37 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

55 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.