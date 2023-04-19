UrduPoint.com

Two Absconders Among Five Held; Stolen Items Recovered

Published April 19, 2023

Two absconders among five held; stolen items recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested five accused including two absconders and recovered drugs and stolen items from their possession during different actions taken across the district on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani issued instructions to all the SHOs for intensifying the crackdown against anti-social elements.

Following these instructions, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan arrested two absconders including Muhammad Ismail son of Ahmad Nawaz resident of Chah Bailiwala and Qaiser son of Falaksher resident of Kathgarh.

Meanwhile, a team of Dera Town Police Station led by SHO Khalid Javed Lashari traced a theft case and arrested the accused thief Shakir Ullah son of Abdul Latif resident of Barki Town.

The police also recovered stolen items including one solar plate and an electricity generator.

Likewise, the City Police led by SHO Malik Sajid took action against a dacoit gang and arrested one suspected dacoit. The City police received information that two dacoits entered into the city, after which the police took immediate action and arrested one alleged dacoit Saleem Rehman while another dacoit named Muhammad Naeem son of Adeen Shah managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the rush.

Similarly, the Cantt police led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested an alleged drug dealer named Tariq Iqbal son of Shahjahan resident of Bilalabad and recovered 1600 gram hashish from his possession.

