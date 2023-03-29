Two absconders arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The police arrested two absconders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Police Station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and Shaheed Nawab Police SHO Aslam Khan was conducting an operation against the criminals when two outlaws opened fire at a police party.

The police team, adopting a professional plan of action, arrested both outlaws. The police also recovered a motorcycle, weapons and ammunition from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Inam Ullah son of Gulnawaz resident of Wanda Sheru and Faisal Ghulam son of Ghulam Khan resident of Wanda Laali.