Two absconders held in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rajanpur Police claimed arrest two absconders after seven years during successful raids on Wednesday.

Following direction from district police officer Ahsan Saifullah, police expedited process of raids to arrest absconders across the district.

Two outlaws namely Mazhar alias Mazhari Khosa and Bashir alias Bashira Hissam were arrested after tracking them through modern technology.

The both outlaws were involved in murder and other heinous crimes, stated police sources.