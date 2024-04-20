Open Menu

Two Absconders Held, Stolen Bike, Arms Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two absconders recovering a stolen bike and illegal arms from their possession in the limits of Mulazai police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Malazai police station led by DSP Rural Sharif Ullah Kundi along with SHO Sami Ullah Khan arrested absconder islam Uddin alias Bees, who is ring leader of a Dacoit group.

The police also recovered a bike which was stolen from the limits of Gul-e-Imam police station.

Similarly, the same police stopped suspect Ehsan Ullah son of Ajab Khan at Sharbatti Adda, on which the suspect thrown a sack and fled away. The police recovered two rifles and five cartridges from that sack. The police also started search for the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Gul Imam police station arrested absconder Haroon son of Bait Ullah, who was wanted to police in aerial firing case.

