Two Accidents In Punjab Claims Many Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Atleast seven persons were injured in a bus-truck collision near Muridke Narowal Road, here Wednesday.
According to rescue officials, the incident was occurred due to dense fog that grappled most parts of the Punjab province, a private news channel reported.
Meanwhile, another school van was overturned on Pind Dadan Khan Lilla road, leaving four children injured.
According to police spokesman, the incident was occurred due to over-speeding.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters in IIOJK appeal people to pay tributes to massacre martyrs8 minutes ago
-
Pharrell Williams brings Old West style to Paris1 hour ago
-
Two killed, 25 injured in accident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked violation of its air space by Iran10 hours ago
-
Afridi appointed Election Commissioner Balochistan11 hours ago
-
ECP considers election delay in constituencies over ongoing symbol changes11 hours ago
-
Poliovirus found in nine environmental samples11 hours ago
-
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges12 hours ago
-
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation12 hours ago
-
Two police constables injured in firing incident12 hours ago
-
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera12 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief12 hours ago