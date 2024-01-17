Two accidents in Punjab claims many injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Atleast seven persons were injured in a bus-truck collision near Muridke Narowal Road, here Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, the incident was occurred due to dense fog that grappled most parts of the Punjab province, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, another school van was overturned on Pind Dadan Khan Lilla road, leaving four children injured.

According to police spokesman, the incident was occurred due to over-speeding.