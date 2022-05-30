Two accused allegedly involved in illegal arms transportation arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in illegal arms transportation during an operation at the Shikarpur Road, Sukkur on late Sunday night.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Waseem Mirani and Syed Zeeshan, while two of their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The spokesperson further informed that illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.