Open Menu

Two Accused Apprehended,stolen Goods Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Two accused apprehended,stolen goods recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Bhagtanwala police on Saturday apprehended two accused wanted in multiple cases of motorcycle theft and other robberies.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested individuals were identified as Ali and Shahbaz.

The police recovered stolen goods,motorcycles and other valuable items worth over Rs.1.3 million from their possession.

Strict legal action will be taken against the arrested suspects while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per ..

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

4 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

16 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

16 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

16 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

16 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

17 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

17 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan