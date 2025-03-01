Two accused apprehended,stolen goods recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Bhagtanwala police on Saturday apprehended two accused wanted in multiple cases of motorcycle theft and other robberies.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested individuals were identified as Ali and Shahbaz.

The police recovered stolen goods,motorcycles and other valuable items worth over Rs.1.3 million from their possession.

Strict legal action will be taken against the arrested suspects while further investigation was underway.