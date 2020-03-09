Two accused arrested, 1200 kg Bhang recovered in Karachi

The Excise Police, Rohri led by Excise Inspectors Mohammad Yaqub Jagirani and Bashir Ahmad Pathan searched a truck at Rohri check post and recovered 1200 kilograms of Bhang and arrested two accused Qaiser Abbas and Tanveer Hussain and impounded the truck

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Excise Police, Rohri led by Excise Inspectors Mohammad Yaqub Jagirani and Bashir Ahmad Pathan searched a truck at Rohri check post and recovered 1200 kilograms of Bhang and arrested two accused Qaiser Abbas and Tanveer Hussain and impounded the truck.

The investigation has been launched against the accused.

In a statement on Monday, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui have congratulated the Excise police on the successful action.

Chawla said that continued actions against drug peddlers would discourage them, and the Excise department's efforts to protect the young generation from drug were laudable.