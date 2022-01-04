Two accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered valuables and weapons.

The police said officials conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering valuables worth Rs 100,000, a gun and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Naseemul Hassan and Muhammad Jahangir who werewanted to the police in various cases.