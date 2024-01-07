Two Accused Arrested After Exchange Of Fire
January 07, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested two accused after an exchange of fire between the police and criminals here in the limits
of Daraban police station.
According to police spokesman, a police team led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted a raid
in Kot-Laalu area for arrest of four accused.
He said the police party was on the way when four accused opened fire at them near Keekar forest in Kot-Laalu area
while the police team also retaliated the firing. As a result, two accused fled from the scene by taking advantage of the
forest while two of them named Khursheed son of Moosa Khan, Ali Khan son of Mizey Khan were arrested.
The police also recovered two pistols along with six cartridges from them. The police also registered another case
against four outlaws.