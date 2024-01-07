Open Menu

Two Accused Arrested After Exchange Of Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested two accused after an exchange of fire between the police and criminals here in the limits

of Daraban police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted a raid

in Kot-Laalu area for arrest of four accused.

He said the police party was on the way when four accused opened fire at them near Keekar forest in Kot-Laalu area

while the police team also retaliated the firing. As a result, two accused fled from the scene by taking advantage of the

forest while two of them named Khursheed son of Moosa Khan, Ali Khan son of Mizey Khan were arrested.

The police also recovered two pistols along with six cartridges from them. The police also registered another case

against four outlaws.

