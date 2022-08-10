UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Arrested For An Alleged Attack At Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The district Kemari police and Site-A arrested two accused after exchange of firing while four accused managed to escape, near Simmons Chowrangi site here

The district Kemari and Site-A police station chased six alleged armed suspects and tried to stop them near Simmons Chowrangi site area early in the morning on which the accused started firing on the police party, said police sources on Wednesday.

The arrested accused are identified as Asif son of Sher Afzal and Umar son of Gul Akbar.

Among the arrested suspects, an accused named Asif son of Sher Afzal was seriously injured by a bullet and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

The police also recovered weapons from the possession of the accused.

