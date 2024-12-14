Two Accused Arrested For Holding Dual Government Jobs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Bannu Region, while conducting an operation in Hangu district, arrested two accused of fraudulently holding dual government jobs.
In a press statement issued on Saturday, the accused caused a total loss of more than Rs 13.
4 million to the national exchequer. One accused was working in the education Department and TMA simultaneously, while the other accused was employed in both TMA and the District Veterinary Office, Hangu.
Both the accused were arrested for allegedly cheating the government officials.
