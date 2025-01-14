Two Accused Arrested For Killing Maternal Uncle
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Police arrested two brothers for murdering their maternal uncle over matrimonial issue, said a police spokesman on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Police arrested two brothers for murdering their maternal uncle over matrimonial issue, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.
Under the leadership of ASP Kotmomin Waqar Ahmed, SHO Mela Police Station Abdul Mabood and his team conducted a successful operation to apprehend the accused.
Police said that accused Muhammad Faisal wanted to marry his uncle Zafar's daughter Tasmia Bibi but Zafar refused his marriage proposal. In the fit of rage, the accused Faisal and his elder brother Nasir had killed their uncle Muhammad Zafar by firing on December 22,204. After committing the crime the accused had gone into hiding.
However, police utilized both modern and traditional investigation methods to trace and arrest the accused.
DPO Sargodha Asad Ejaz Malhi commended ASP Kotmomin Waqar Ahmed, SHO Mela, and their team for their exemplary efforts in solving the case.
