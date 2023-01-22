Two accused arrested for over-speeding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sama Satta police have taken two drivers into custody for over-speeding who were violating traffic rules while passing through the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a patrolling team of PS Sama Satta took notice that two drivers had been driving their vehicles at extra speed besides violating traffic rules.

They were signaled to stop and later were taken into custody.

The Sama Satta police have registered cases against the accused.

Police have started investigations.