Two Accused Arrested For Stealing Electricity Wires, PTCL Cables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:25 PM
The Cantt Police have apprehended two accused for stealing electricity wires and PTCL cables by cutting them in the dark of night during a timely operation
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Cantt Police have apprehended two accused for stealing electricity wires and PTCL cables by cutting them in the dark of night during a timely operation.
A police team led by SHO Cantt Police Station, Khizr Farid Khan conducted an operation and recovered the stolen electricity wires and PTCL cables.
On the instructions of District Police Officer Kohat, Dr. Zahidullah, operations against criminal elements are
underway, he added.
APP/azq/378
