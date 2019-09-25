Two Accused Arrested Fot Gas Theft In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:18 PM
The FIA arrested two accused involved in theft of gas here on Wednesday
According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Al-Nafia Girls Hostel, New Muslim Town, and caught theft of gas besides arresting Muhammad Imran and Anjum Imtiaz of Shah di Khoi.
The accused caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.
The FIA team was conducting raids for arresting the third accused- Rizwan Nasir.
Further investigation is under way.