Two Accused Arrested Fot Gas Theft In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Two accused arrested fot gas theft in Lahore

The FIA arrested two accused involved in theft of gas here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The FIA arrested two accused involved in theft of gas here on Wednesday.

According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Al-Nafia Girls Hostel, New Muslim Town, and caught theft of gas besides arresting Muhammad Imran and Anjum Imtiaz of Shah di Khoi.

The accused caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The FIA team was conducting raids for arresting the third accused- Rizwan Nasir.

Further investigation is under way.

