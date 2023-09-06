Open Menu

Two Accused Arrested In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 10:35 PM

The Kohat Police here on Wednesday arrested two accused involved in the murder and also recovered the weapon used in the crime, within 10 hours

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Kohat Police here on Wednesday arrested two accused involved in the murder and also recovered the weapon used in the crime, within 10 hours.

According to police, two accused were involved in murder and attempted murder and a successful operation was conducted to find them under the command of DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma Abid Wasim Khan.

Akhtar Nawaz and Aman, residents of Chambai, were arrested in a raid.

The case has been filed against them and transferred to Jarma police station for further investigations.

