Two Accused Arrested, Three Constables Suspended
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested two accused who managed to escape from police custody while three constables were suspended over negligence.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that two accused, Babar Watto and Muhammad Tariq,had escaped from custody of Sadar Tandlianwala police.
To which, a special team was formed which arrested the accused again.
Meanwhile, SP Sadar Division Shamsul Haq, taking notice, suspended head constable Muhammad Nawaz,constables Basharat Ali and Tariq Mehmood over negligence.