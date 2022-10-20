UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Arrested, Three Constables Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested two accused who managed to escape from police custody while three constables were suspended over negligence.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that two accused, Babar Watto and Muhammad Tariq,had escaped from custody of Sadar Tandlianwala police.

To which, a special team was formed which arrested the accused again.

Meanwhile, SP Sadar Division Shamsul Haq, taking notice, suspended head constable Muhammad Nawaz,constables Basharat Ali and Tariq Mehmood over negligence.

