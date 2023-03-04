UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Arrested Through Interpol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Two accused involved in the murder of five people were arrested from abroad through the Interpol.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, the accused, Junaid Safdar, had shot dead Naseer Ahmed, Shahbaz Khan, Muhammed Bashir and Hasnain with his companions in 2006 over an old enmity and fled South Africa.

In another case of murder, the accused, Umer Shehzad, had gunned down Zulqarnain overenmity and fled abroad.

More Stories From Pakistan

