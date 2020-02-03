Two accused arrested with fake currency

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The city police on Monday arrested two accused and recovered fake Currency notes from their possession.

The Gulbahar police after receiving complaints traced both the accused involved in providing counterfeit currency to civilians and shopkeepers at the busiest general bus stand.

Fake currency notes worth Rs48,000 were recovered from their possession. A case was registered and further investigation was in process.