Two Accused Arrested With Narcotics In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:15 PM
The police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug paddlers
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug paddlers.
According to the police, Ugoki police recovered 2.100kg hashish from Muhammad Mushtaq and 90 bottles of liquor from Wilson Maseeh.
The police registered separate cases against the accused.