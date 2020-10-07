UrduPoint.com
Two Accused Booked For Attacking Polio Team

Wed 07th October 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The police booked two accused for attacking a polio team in a village and interfering in government duty on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a polio team knocked at the door of Manzoor Hussain's home in Chah Sunnarr for administering anti-polio drops to children but he refused.

Manzoor alongwith his accomplice also tortured an area in charge and lady health worker.

The police registered a case on a report of the constable deployed with the polio team.

