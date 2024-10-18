Two Accused Escape From Lock-up
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Two accused escaped from Gulshan-e-Ravi police station lock-up, here on Friday.
A case was registered against the head constable on a statement of Sub-Inspector Karamat Ali. Head Constable Naseeb deliberately kept the lock of the lock-up open, Farhan and Arshad were among the absconding accused.
The police said that various types of cases were registered against the absconding accused.
