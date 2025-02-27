Two Accused Get Capital Punishment In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An Additional Sessions Court awarded death penalty to two accused involved in a murder case on Thursday.
According to the prosecution, the case dates back to July 2023 when the convicts murdered Irtaza Hussain s/o Nazar Hussain near Nishtar road in the jurisdiction of Chehliyak Police Station.
The motive behind the murder was a financial dispute, which led the accused to take the victim’s life in a fit of rage.
The additional sessions court announced the verdict upon completion of the trial, finding the accused, Abdul Ghaffar alias Shaka and Muhammad Ramzan alias Fako, guilty of murder. The court sentenced both to death.
The convicts were also ordered to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to the victim’s family. The accused would have to face another six months of imprisonment in case of failure in payment of the compensation amount.
