Two accused get death, life term sentences in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:Additional District & Sessions Judge Farhan Mudassar awarded death and life term sentences to the two accused involved in a murder case of Jhaal Chakian police station.

Court sources said on Friday that on March 01, 2017 the accused Parvez resident of Jhaal Chakian town Sargodha along with his two accomplices Mudassar and Fakhar had murdered a former Chairman UC Mahr Nazir over enmity.

The police have registered a case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments the learned Judge awarded death sentence to Pervez and life term sentence to Mudassar along with collective fine amounting Rs600,000 as compensation money.

The court acquitted the other co-accused Fakhar over the advantage of doubt.