Two accused get jail terms on assaulting minor girl, woman

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Muzaffargarh, Tariq Maqsood, deciding two cases on Thursday, awarded different duration imprisonments to two accused, one of them on charge of raping a woman and the other on assaulting a minor girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge of Muzaffargarh, Tariq Maqsood, deciding two cases on Thursday, awarded different duration imprisonments to two accused, one of them on charge of raping a woman and the other on assaulting a minor girl.

Accused Afran Ali was awarded overall 26-year jail and over Rs 1 million fine was imposed on him on charge of sexually assaulting a four year old minor girl in 2018 in Rohillanwali.

Accused received 12-year jail with Rs 50,000 fine under sections 376(iii)/511 PPC while another 14-year jail with Rs 1 million fine under sections 377B PPC.

In another case, the same court awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on accused Qalandar Abbas under section 376(i) and 10-year jail with Rs 50,000 fine unber section 338A PPC. The convict was accused of raping a woman in Sadar Muzaffargarh area in 2020.

DPO Tariq Wilayat appreciated the investigating officer sub inspector Shamsuddin for efficiency in investigations that culminated into award of punishments to the two accused by the court.