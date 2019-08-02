UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Accused Granted Exemption From Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Two accused granted exemption from hearing

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused and directed all to ensue their attendance on next hearing in Thatha Water Supply Scheme corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused and directed all to ensue their attendance on next hearing in Thatha Water Supply Scheme corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam.

As the hearing began, ten-accused persons nominated in the case appeared before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. However, accused Minahil Majeed and Athar Nawaz Durrani couldn't attend the proceeding.

The two accused filed separate requests seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the judge.

The court couldn't order National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused due to absence of two persons this day.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Water All From Share Court

Recent Stories

Sanjrani's vote win shows members' trust in his le ..

2 minutes ago

Reply sought from FIA on missing of Faisal Tariq

2 minutes ago

Turkish company keen for establish partnership wit ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President condemns India's attempt to change I ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces resu ..

9 minutes ago

Rs 2.1 mln fine slapped on 10,587 parking rules' v ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.