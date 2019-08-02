Two accused granted exemption from hearing

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused and directed all to ensue their attendance on next hearing in Thatha Water Supply Scheme corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused and directed all to ensue their attendance on next hearing in Thatha Water Supply Scheme corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam.

As the hearing began, ten-accused persons nominated in the case appeared before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. However, accused Minahil Majeed and Athar Nawaz Durrani couldn't attend the proceeding.

The two accused filed separate requests seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the judge.

The court couldn't order National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused due to absence of two persons this day.