Two Accused Granted Hearing Exemption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused including Zain Malik and Ali Riaz in Pink Residency reference and directed all the accused to ensure there attendance on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused including Zain Malik and Ali Riaz in Pink Residency reference and directed all the accused to ensure there attendance on next hearing.

Judge Arshad Malik of AC-II heard the reference connected with the fake accounts and money laundering scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB officials produced the arrested accused including Aftab Memon, Shabir Bombat and Abdul Jabbar Mehmon before the judge.

During hearing, the court asked that why not accused Manahil Majeed appeared to attend the proceeding.

The accused's counsel Arshad Tabraiz answered that she was currently abroad and unable to return due to her ailment.

He informed the court that his client was wife of accused Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The court also expressed displeasure with NAB over not producing Abdul Ghani Majeed despite of court orders.

At this, the accused Majeed was produced before the judge by NAB officials.

His counsel pleaded before the judge that his client had been arrested on August 15, 2018 by the anti graft body but nothing proved against him so far.

He further argued that even copies of reference was not shared with the accused persons.

The NAB prosecutor stated that Abdul Ghani Majeed was held in fake accounts case, adding that the copies of reference would be shared soon with the accused.

On the request of defense, the court also allowed Majeed to meet his family members and adjourned hearing of the case till July 16.

