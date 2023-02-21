Two accused held for shooting video from jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested two people allegedly involved in shooting and uploading TikTok video of an accused held in the lock-up here.

The arrested persons were identified as Rizwan Saeed and Muhammad Hamad.

The accused people reported to have come up to meet Abdur Rehman confined in the jail. In the meantime, they made a tiktok video of the imprisoned man and uploaded it on YouTube.

The accused also got into a fight with police officials for forbidding them to hold the unlawful shoot.

A case was registered with Shujabad police station after the arrest.

Further investigation was underway.