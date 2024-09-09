Two Accused Held For Snatching Vehicle At Gunpoint
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a significant crackdown, Police have successfully arrested two accused who snatched vehicle from citizen after taking lift.
According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held those who were identified as Farhat and Nauman.
The accused were apprehended after allegedly snatching a vehicle from a citizen who had given them a lift.
The police recovered the snatched vehicle and also seized weapons from their possession.
The accused had reportedly threatened the vehicle owner at gunpoint and demanded Rs. 5 lakh for the vehicle's return.
Following the report of the incident, the Saddar Barooni Police promptly registered a case and carried out the arrests.
SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police team for their swift action.
He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who deprived citizens of their valuable assets.
Recent Stories
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education key to public welfare : CM1 minute ago
-
DC for afforestation, beautification of Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Chairman PEC expresses commitment to elevate department stature1 minute ago
-
PHA initiates beautification of Canal road1 minute ago
-
PPSC holds written exam of 60,000 candidates1 minute ago
-
Search operations conducted in bid to maintain law&order1 minute ago
-
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, reveals Imran Khan5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 453 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP conducts E-Katcheri session to address beneficiaries’ concerns11 minutes ago
-
Police arrests MPA in AC torture case11 minutes ago
-
Polio teams to target 1.6 mln children in Faisalabad11 minutes ago
-
IUB holds youth conference on climate change11 minutes ago