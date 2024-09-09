Open Menu

Two Accused Held For Snatching Vehicle At Gunpoint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two accused held for snatching vehicle at gunpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a significant crackdown, Police have successfully arrested two accused who snatched vehicle from citizen after taking lift.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held those who were identified as Farhat and Nauman.

The accused were apprehended after allegedly snatching a vehicle from a citizen who had given them a lift.

The police recovered the snatched vehicle and also seized weapons from their possession.

The accused had reportedly threatened the vehicle owner at gunpoint and demanded Rs. 5 lakh for the vehicle's return.

Following the report of the incident, the Saddar Barooni Police promptly registered a case and carried out the arrests.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police team for their swift action.

He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who deprived citizens of their valuable assets.

Related Topics

Police Threatened Vehicle Saddar From

Recent Stories

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

2 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

2 hours ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

3 hours ago
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

4 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan