Two accused held for snatching vehicle at gunpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a significant crackdown, Police have successfully arrested two accused who snatched vehicle from citizen after taking lift.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held those who were identified as Farhat and Nauman.

The accused were apprehended after allegedly snatching a vehicle from a citizen who had given them a lift.

The police recovered the snatched vehicle and also seized weapons from their possession.

The accused had reportedly threatened the vehicle owner at gunpoint and demanded Rs. 5 lakh for the vehicle's return.

Following the report of the incident, the Saddar Barooni Police promptly registered a case and carried out the arrests.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police team for their swift action.

He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who deprived citizens of their valuable assets.