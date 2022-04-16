UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Held, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Two accused held, illegal weapons recovered

Local police on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered a Kalashnikov, five number of magazines with bullets and two motorbikes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Local police on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered a Kalashnikov, five number of magazines with bullets and two motorbikes.

According to DPO Tariq Willayat, accused identified as Abdul Khaliq alias Battery and Jamshed were sent to lockup after getting registered in FIR for the crimes.

SDPO City Circle Imran Rashid said police were protecting lives and goods of common man.

He appealed people to inform police in case finding any unclaimed money or entity at police emergency helpline 15 and assured that name and whereabout of the informer would be kept in secret.

