Two accused held involved in firing, vandalizing in govt hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested two accused who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and vandalizing in the government hospital here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police conducted raid and held two accused namely Saqib and Bilal who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and injured Noman seriously while many people were injured with sticks.

Police have registered case against them under the provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, interference in government affairs.

However, the other accused fled away from scene after committing crime.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

The other accomplices of accused will also be arrested, he added.