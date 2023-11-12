Open Menu

Two Accused Held Involved In Firing, Vandalizing In Govt Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two accused held involved in firing, vandalizing in govt hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested two accused who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and vandalizing in the government hospital here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police conducted raid and held two accused namely Saqib and Bilal who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and injured Noman seriously while many people were injured with sticks.

Police have registered case against them under the provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, interference in government affairs.

However, the other accused fled away from scene after committing crime.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

The other accomplices of accused will also be arrested, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Police Saddar Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

19 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

19 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

19 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

19 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

19 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

19 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan