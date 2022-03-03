UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Impersonating As NAB Officers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 10:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Two accused impersonating themselves as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers caught red handed by NAB Lahore's Intelligence Wing and subsequently sent behind the bars.

As per details, two impersonators namely Muhammad Arshad and Gh. Rasool, on Thursday tried to get an access into restricted boundaries of District Jail, Kasur in an attempt to portray themselves as Deputy Director NAB, Dr. Khurram and Personal Secretary (PS) to Director NAB Lahore.

The infiltrators also tried to hoodwink on duty jail staff by passing false claims of fixed personal meeting with DPO Kasur and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kasur.

Both the arrested accused wanted to hold an "official visit" of District Jail, Kasur while impersonating as NAB officers to monitor the inside conditions and circumstances of Jail premises.

While taking cognizance over the intruding NAB impersonators, the Intelligence Wing of NAB Lahore's made quick response and arrested accused M. Arshad and Gh. Rasool under Section 186, 170 and 171 CR. P.C and the same had been handed over to police for further necessary investigations.

A NAB spokesperson clarified that 'no NAB officer is authorized to make official contact while using cell phone or land line number but by sending official letters to addressee, as per law'.

