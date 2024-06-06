Two Accused Injure By Firing Of Own Accomplice
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The two accused reported to be involved in serious criminal activities were wounded by firing of their own accomplices in police custody soon after arrest.
Police recovered two pistols of 30 bore with cash amount from the arrested criminals namely Amir Hamza, son of Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui and Sajawal, son of Amjad Ali Bhatti.
As per detail received from the official the accused had killed security guard, Mohammad Kamran, son of Mohammed Sharif at Mohalla Kari Misri Khan on November 18, 2023, over resistance in robbery bid in limits of Chelyak Police Station.
In another incident, the three accused out of the two being arrested had wounded security guard, Furqan Ali, son of Mohammad Ibrahim, resident of Cantt area same over resistance to a robbery bid on January 11, 2024.
Such kind of incidence triggered fear among the citizens, said the police.
Taking notice of the repeated incidents of violence, CPO constituted a team lead by SSP Operation to arrest the outlaws. Police said to have initiated the investigation through CCTV cameras and by employing modern tools with technology, it succeeded to trace out the criminals.
While taking the criminal to the police station after the arrest, some three unidentified outlaws ambushed the police vehicle near Jalal Baqri graveyard to release their accomplices from the custody.
It resulted in the under-custody criminals injured who were shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
