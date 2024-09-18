Two accused injured in encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Two accused were injured by firing of their own accomplices during an

encounter.

The poice said Muhammad Altaf and Majid had killed Muhammad Arshad when he

put up resistance during a robbery.

Today, the accused were being taken in the police custody to recover goods when

three unidentified accused opened fire at the policemen to get free their accomplice.

During an encounter, the police arrested the accused who received injuries due to firing of

their own accomplices,

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital while a case was registered by Jalalpur police

station.