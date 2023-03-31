Two accused involved in dacoity murder arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in a heist.

According to a police spokesman, Qamar Javaid was retunring after performing duty when he was shot dead by unidentified robbers in D-Type Colony.

A special police team was constituted which arrested Imran Ali of Chak No 188-RB Nallay Wala and Asad Rafiq of Chak No 233-RB Kartaray Wala.

During interrogation, the accused confessed the murder during robbery and policerecovered two pistols, one motorcycle, Rs 450,000, mobile phones and other items,he added.