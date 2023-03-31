UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Involved In Dacoity Murder Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Two accused involved in dacoity murder arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in a heist.

According to a police spokesman, Qamar Javaid was retunring after performing duty when he was shot dead by unidentified robbers in D-Type Colony.

A special police team was constituted which arrested Imran Ali of Chak No 188-RB Nallay Wala and Asad Rafiq of Chak No 233-RB Kartaray Wala.

During interrogation, the accused confessed the murder during robbery and policerecovered two pistols, one motorcycle, Rs 450,000, mobile phones and other items,he added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Mobile Robbery

Recent Stories

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

39 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

1 hour ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.