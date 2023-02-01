Two accused involved in murder case of young man held

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Two accused said to have been involved in the murder of a young man near Civic Center were arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters, ASP Cantonment Aleena Rajpar said the SSP had constituted a special team headed by SP HQ Anil Haider Minhas to arrest culprits involved in the murder incident of a young man named Raja Mirani near the civic center two weeks ago.

According to ASP, the Police had arrested two accused identified as Wakeel Ahmed Rajput and Usman Rajput who were said to be involved in the murder case registered at P.

S GOR colony on January 20, 2023.

The accused had confessed during a preliminary investigation that they had killed the youth by shooting him when he resisted during the robber.

Aleena Rajpar said that a pistol along with ammunition and the motorbike used in the murder incident had also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.