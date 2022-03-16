Two accused involved in murder of trader held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in murder of a trader through latest technology here on Wednesday.

SP City Ahmad Nawaz Shah while holding a press conference alongwith SHO Daulat Gate said that the accused had killed a trader namely Zeeshan at Sarafa Bazaar on February 22 and fled away. The case was registered with Daulat Gate police.

SHO Daulat Gate Rao Zia-ur-Rehman along with his team traced the accused involved in murder and arrested them.

The arrested accused were involved in firing incidents in Lodhari gate and Chahliek police stations premises.

Meanwhile, SHO Daulat Gate has raided and arrested big network of drug peddlers and recovered 164 kilogrammes hashish by arresting six outlaws including Saghir, Bilal, Sadat, Salman, Hammad and Riffat Khan.

The police have also recovered two vehicles, one motorcycle, pistol and Rs 550,000 cash from their possession.

Further interrogations were underway from the arrested drug peddlers.