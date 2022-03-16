UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Involved In Murder Of Trader Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Two accused involved in murder of trader held

Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in murder of a trader through latest technology here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in murder of a trader through latest technology here on Wednesday.

SP City Ahmad Nawaz Shah while holding a press conference alongwith SHO Daulat Gate said that the accused had killed a trader namely Zeeshan at Sarafa Bazaar on February 22 and fled away. The case was registered with Daulat Gate police.

SHO Daulat Gate Rao Zia-ur-Rehman along with his team traced the accused involved in murder and arrested them.

The arrested accused were involved in firing incidents in Lodhari gate and Chahliek police stations premises.

Meanwhile, SHO Daulat Gate has raided and arrested big network of drug peddlers and recovered 164 kilogrammes hashish by arresting six outlaws including Saghir, Bilal, Sadat, Salman, Hammad and Riffat Khan.

The police have also recovered two vehicles, one motorcycle, pistol and Rs 550,000 cash from their possession.

Further interrogations were underway from the arrested drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Technology Vehicles February From

Recent Stories

Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a cl ..

Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a clean, green Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 9 held for possessing illegal weapons

9 held for possessing illegal weapons

58 seconds ago
 Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's h ..

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's history: Prime Minister

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recr ..

Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan ..

15 minutes ago
 CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs ..

CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

17 minutes ago
 DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrange ..

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>