Two Accused Involved In Torture Held

May 12, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Two accused involved in torture on lady health worker (LHV) and her husband were arrested.

According to Mahmood Kot Police Station, LHV named Ruqaya Bibi working in local health care unit and her husband were beaten by unidentified accused persons over some land dispute.

DPO Tariq Willayat took notice into the incident.

On Thursday, police succeeded to arrest the attackers from unknown location and sent to lock up before booked them under the law. Identity of the accused was yet to be disclosed.

