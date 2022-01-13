UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Nominated In FIR For Running Raw Liquor Store

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two accused nominated in FIR for running raw liquor store

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have registered a case against 2 accused for selling poisonous liquor in Tandojam when five people were lost their lives after consuming raw alcohol.

According to spokesman, Tandojam Police have registered an FIR against two accused Bachal Magsi and Qaim Magsi on charges of running a liquor store in Khesana Mor area.

Police have confirmed that 5 people identified as Hamid Ali s/o Abdul Manan 36, Amir s/o Raisuddin Rajput, 50, Irfan s/o Muhammad Ayub Rajput 18, Kewal s/o Molchand 56 and Taj alias Taju s/o Muhammad Ismail Magsi were died due to alleged consumption of poisonous liquor.

Police on the statement of a man identified as Mohammad Yaqub from Tando Allahyar registered FIR against above mentioned accused.

Meanwhile, DIG Pir Mohammad Shah has issued show cause notice to SHO Tando Jam Pervez Yousafzai who was suspended for failing to stop sale of poisonous liquor.

The suspended SHO has been directed to submit his reply within 7 days after receipt of the show cause notice.

