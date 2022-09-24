UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Of Abduction-cum-murder Case Arrested: SSP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Two accused of abduction-cum-murder case arrested: SSP

SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal said that Sargodha road police had arrested two accused involved in abducting and killing a minor boy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal said that Sargodha road police had arrested two accused involved in abducting and killing a minor boy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, SSP said that 8-year-old Hamza, son of Nadeem Mushtaq, was abducted from Islamia Park area on September 07 and the abductors demanded ransom money of Rs2 million from his parents. The parents informed the area police about their abduction of son and after registering a case, vide (First Information Report) FIR 1506/22 under section 363 of Pakistan Penal Code started investigation.

The police traced out whereabouts of the abductors in Taj Colony from where they recovered sacked body of ill-fated boy.

The police arrested the involved in the heinous crime including Ejaz Riaz and Usman.

The accused revealed that they gave overdosed tablets to the boy so that he could asleep early but the drug caused his death. Therefore, we packed his body into a sack and buried it secretly due to fear of arrest, SSP Investigation said, adding that further investigation was under progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Madina Division Muhammad Nabeel and others were present in the conference.

