Two accused of murder case convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Shahzad Ahmad on Saturday handed down capital punishment to two accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, convicts- Babar and Rizwan had shot dead Kashif resident of Fatehabad over a minor dispute on January 12, 2020.

Batala Colony police registered a case against the accused and submitted the challan to the court.

The court ordered the each convict to pay Rs 200,000 as compensation to the legal heirsof deceased, otherwise, they will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.